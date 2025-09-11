Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Denies Bail Over National Flag Insult

The Allahabad High Court denied bail to Vasik Tyagi, accused of posting content insulting the Indian flag and promoting Pakistan on Facebook. The court deemed his actions capable of inciting communal discord. The FIR, filed in Muzaffarnagar district, led to Tyagi's arrest and seizure of his mobile for forensic investigation.

The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to Vasik Tyagi, who is charged with posting derogatory content regarding the Indian national flag on his Facebook account.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh described Tyagi's posts as provocative and objectionable, with the potential to incite communal unrest. The FIR, lodged on May 16 in Charthawal, accuses Tyagi of uploading content that praises Pakistan and insults the Indian flag, causing significant public concern.

Investigations linked the posts to Tyagi's mobile and Facebook account. With independent witnesses supporting accusations of instigating religious discord, the court underscored the flag's importance and emphasized the need to reject bail due to the seriousness of the allegations.

