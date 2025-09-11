Nagaland Residents in Nepal: Safety Advisory Amid Political Crisis

The Nagaland government has issued a safety advisory for its residents stranded in Nepal as the country faces a political crisis. Residents have been advised to remain indoors and follow safety protocols diligently.

The unrest followed the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, leading to widespread protests and prompting the Nepal Army to take control of the situation.

Nagaland authorities have provided contact information, including email addresses and helpline numbers, for emergency assistance. Meanwhile, the Nepal Army has warned of strict actions against any demonstrations or acts of vandalism.

