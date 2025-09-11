Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Ahmedabad Bank Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches in Gujarat linked to a Rs 121 crore fraud case targeting an Ahmedabad-based company, Anil Bioplus, and its directors. The investigation follows a complaint by the Bank of India and aims to uncover a conspiracy involving the bank's loss.

Updated: 11-09-2025
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been active in Gujarat, executing searches across multiple locations concerning a significant Rs 121 crore bank fraud case targeting a private company in Ahmedabad, officials announced on Thursday.

Conducting operations in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, the CBI's efforts on Wednesday led to the confiscation of crucial documents, as per an official statement released by the agency.

The investigation stems from a complaint by the Bank of India, resulting in the CBI booking Anil Bioplus and its directors, namely Amol Shripal Sheth, Darshan Mehta, and Nalin Thakur. Allegations suggest a strategic conspiracy involving unknown bank officials intending to defraud the bank of Rs 121.60 crore.

