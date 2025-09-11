Accidental Firing in Kupwara: BSF Jawan Injured

In Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, a BSF jawan was injured in an accidental firing incident at an artillery battalion, according to officials.

The injured jawan, identified as Sandeep Kumar, suffered a wound to his palm at the site in the Nowgam area. Following the incident, Kumar was promptly taken to a Baramulla hospital.

Medical personnel confirm that his condition remains stable as he recovers from the accident.