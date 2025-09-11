Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Major Development and Regulatory Initiatives

The Karnataka Cabinet approved several key proposals, including land allotment for a bio-CNG plant, guidelines to curb spurious bio-diesel sales, and extensions of healthcare benefits to senior citizens. Infrastructure developments include two new hospitals and procurement of Chromebooks for local officers. New guidelines for official functions were also introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:49 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Major Development and Regulatory Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Karnataka Cabinet sanctioned pivotal proposals, such as granting land to GAIL (India) Limited for a bio-CNG plant.

The cabinet dedicated 18 acres in Bengaluru South for this initiative, as Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil announced. Concurrently, guidelines were established to prevent the misleading sale of chemicals as bio-diesel.

Healthcare expansions include extending the Ayushman Bharat Arogya scheme to seniors and two new hospital projects. Additionally, the cabinet emphasized improved grassroots service delivery via Chromebooks and announced new protocols mandating local representative inclusion in official events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany Backs France's Two-State Solution Proposal

Germany Backs France's Two-State Solution Proposal

 Global
2
Mastermind Behind 'Haidari Dal' Fake News Network Arrested

Mastermind Behind 'Haidari Dal' Fake News Network Arrested

 India
3
Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025