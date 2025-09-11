Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Major Development and Regulatory Initiatives

On Thursday, the Karnataka Cabinet sanctioned pivotal proposals, such as granting land to GAIL (India) Limited for a bio-CNG plant.

The cabinet dedicated 18 acres in Bengaluru South for this initiative, as Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil announced. Concurrently, guidelines were established to prevent the misleading sale of chemicals as bio-diesel.

Healthcare expansions include extending the Ayushman Bharat Arogya scheme to seniors and two new hospital projects. Additionally, the cabinet emphasized improved grassroots service delivery via Chromebooks and announced new protocols mandating local representative inclusion in official events.

(With inputs from agencies.)