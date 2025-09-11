Left Menu

INSAS Rifle Theft: Navy Insider and Co-Accused Brother's Tale

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the theft of an INSAS rifle allegedly by Agniveer Rakesh Dubbula and his brother, both recruited in 2023. The duo traveled from Kochi to Mumbai, and after the theft, journeyed across several cities. Authorities are probing possible Naxalite links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police are currently investigating a case involving the alleged theft of an INSAS rifle by Agniveer Rakesh Dubbula and his brother near Navy Nagar in south Mumbai.

Following their recruitment in 2023, both men are under scrutiny as potential suspects in a case that has seen recent developments. The rifle theft, which took place on September 6, has prompted the addition of Arms Act sections to the charges.

Authorities are tracking the duo's extensive travels and exploring possible Naxalite connections, while the motive remains unclear. The suspects, hailing from Telangana, were apprehended, and investigations are ongoing.

