Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Fate in the Balance: Supreme Court Votes on Alleged Coup Attempt

Brazil's Supreme Court is finalizing votes on former President Jair Bolsonaro's alleged coup attempt, with potential imprisonment looming. Justices Cármen Lúcia and Cristiano Zanin could sway the decision against Bolsonaro, who faces five charges. A guilty verdict may impact Brazil's political landscape and Bolsonaro's future standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:54 IST
Bolsonaro's Fate in the Balance: Supreme Court Votes on Alleged Coup Attempt
Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The future of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court moves to deliver its final votes on his alleged coup attempt. Pending these crucial votes, Bolsonaro faces the possibility of imprisonment—a verdict that could drastically reshape the country's political landscape.

Justice Cármen Lúcia, widely expected to follow the lead of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, could tip the decision toward a conviction. Justice Cristiano Zanin, the last to vote, has typically sided with de Moraes, suggesting a potentially damning outcome for Bolsonaro.

The former president stands accused of orchestrating a coup following his electoral defeat. As debates over sentencing continue, Bolsonaro's allies may seek amnesty via Congress. Legal experts highlight that dissenting votes are crucial for a potential appeal, preserving Bolsonaro's political relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

 Congo (Kinshasa)
2
Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

 Global
3
Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

 Global
4
Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025