Bolsonaro's Fate in the Balance: Supreme Court Votes on Alleged Coup Attempt

The future of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court moves to deliver its final votes on his alleged coup attempt. Pending these crucial votes, Bolsonaro faces the possibility of imprisonment—a verdict that could drastically reshape the country's political landscape.

Justice Cármen Lúcia, widely expected to follow the lead of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, could tip the decision toward a conviction. Justice Cristiano Zanin, the last to vote, has typically sided with de Moraes, suggesting a potentially damning outcome for Bolsonaro.

The former president stands accused of orchestrating a coup following his electoral defeat. As debates over sentencing continue, Bolsonaro's allies may seek amnesty via Congress. Legal experts highlight that dissenting votes are crucial for a potential appeal, preserving Bolsonaro's political relevance.

