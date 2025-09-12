Jammu and Kashmir Police Intensify Social Media Surveillance
Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Nalin Prabhat urged district police to monitor social media closely to curb misinformation that could threaten public safety. In a security review meeting, he emphasized enhancing surveillance and operations against anti-national activities and strengthening community policing to tackle rising crime.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police, under the leadership of Chief Nalin Prabhat, has ramped up efforts to monitor social media platforms. This initiative aims to prevent the dissemination of misinformation that could compromise public safety and order.
During a comprehensive security review meeting held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, the Director General of Police assessed the current security landscape across the Union Territory. Senior officials from various wings provided insights and updates on ongoing anti-terrorist operations and other security challenges.
The meeting underscored the need for intensified surveillance of anti-national elements and enhancing security around sensitive locations. Addressing rising crime rates, Prabhat emphasized the importance of reinforcing community policing and public outreach programs to maintain law and order.