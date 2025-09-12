Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Intensify Social Media Surveillance

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Nalin Prabhat urged district police to monitor social media closely to curb misinformation that could threaten public safety. In a security review meeting, he emphasized enhancing surveillance and operations against anti-national activities and strengthening community policing to tackle rising crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:14 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police Intensify Social Media Surveillance
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, under the leadership of Chief Nalin Prabhat, has ramped up efforts to monitor social media platforms. This initiative aims to prevent the dissemination of misinformation that could compromise public safety and order.

During a comprehensive security review meeting held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, the Director General of Police assessed the current security landscape across the Union Territory. Senior officials from various wings provided insights and updates on ongoing anti-terrorist operations and other security challenges.

The meeting underscored the need for intensified surveillance of anti-national elements and enhancing security around sensitive locations. Addressing rising crime rates, Prabhat emphasized the importance of reinforcing community policing and public outreach programs to maintain law and order.

TRENDING

1
Confusion and Conspiracy: The Charlie Kirk Incident

Confusion and Conspiracy: The Charlie Kirk Incident

 Global
2
Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

 Global
3
OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-up

OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-u...

 Global
4
Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025