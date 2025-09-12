New Zealand Leaders to Attend Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence Anniversary

New Zealand will join Pacific and global partners in celebrating Papua New Guinea’s 50th year of independence, with Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Opposition Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Peeni Henare leading the delegation to Port Moresby next week. The celebrations will mark a significant milestone for the Pacific’s largest island nation, which achieved independence on 16 September 1975.

Honouring Historic Ties

Reflecting on New Zealand’s role at Papua New Guinea’s founding moment, Mr Peters noted, “New Zealand was among eight countries present to welcome Papua New Guinea into the community of nations in 1975. Half a century later, we are honoured to stand alongside Papua New Guinea to mark this important milestone.”

Papua New Guinea’s journey from colonial rule to independence has been closely observed across the Pacific, and New Zealand has been a partner in its development, providing diplomatic, economic, and development cooperation over the decades. The anniversary offers an opportunity to reaffirm these ties.

Strengthening the Pacific Partnership

Mr Peters highlighted the broader significance of the event for regional diplomacy. “Papua New Guinea holds a crucial role in the Pacific and New Zealand deeply values the close relationship our countries share. We are committed to continuing to strengthen the ways we work together — to support Papua New Guinea’s priorities and our wider goal of a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region.”

The participation of both government and opposition figures underscores the bipartisan support in New Zealand for a strong relationship with Papua New Guinea. It also signals New Zealand’s recognition of the central role Port Moresby plays in Pacific regional affairs, including in security, climate action, and trade.

Regional Importance of Papua New Guinea

As the largest Pacific Island country by population and landmass, Papua New Guinea wields considerable influence in the Pacific Islands Forum and other regional bodies. Its economy, driven by natural resources, agriculture, and a growing services sector, makes it a key player in regional trade and investment.

For New Zealand, maintaining strong ties with Papua New Guinea is essential for advancing shared objectives, including sustainable development, resilience to climate change, and enhanced security cooperation. The anniversary celebrations offer an occasion to reinforce this partnership at both political and people-to-people levels.

New Zealand Delegation Schedule

The New Zealand delegation will attend the official anniversary events in Port Moresby from Monday, 15 September, to Tuesday, 16 September. Alongside ceremonial functions, the visit will provide opportunities for discussions with Papua New Guinea’s leaders, reinforcing the enduring commitment to collaboration.

As the Pacific faces complex challenges—from climate impacts to economic recovery and geopolitical shifts—New Zealand’s presence at Papua New Guinea’s golden jubilee symbolizes solidarity and a reaffirmation of regional unity.