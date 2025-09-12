Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Personality Rights from Online Misuse

The Delhi High Court has made a landmark ruling, protecting Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's personality rights against unauthorized misuse by online platforms. The court strictly barred these entities from using his name or images commercially without consent.

In its judgment, the court highlighted how the misuse of Bachchan's persona attributes, including his name, images, and signature, was carried out by various defendants using advanced technological tools like Artificial Intelligence. These activities were noted to dilute the actor's goodwill and reputation.

Justice Tejas Karia, passing the order on September 10, emphasized that the balance of convenience favored Bachchan, granting an ex-parte injunction to prevent irreversible harm to his dignity and financial standing. The case underscores the importance of respecting personality rights in a digital age.