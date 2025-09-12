Left Menu

Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Personality Rights from Online Misuse

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of Abhishek Bachchan, protecting his personality rights against unauthorized use of his name or images by online platforms. The judgment prevents the commercial misuse of his persona, which includes his name and likeness, noting its impact on his reputation and goodwill.

The Delhi High Court has made a landmark ruling, protecting Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's personality rights against unauthorized misuse by online platforms. The court strictly barred these entities from using his name or images commercially without consent.

In its judgment, the court highlighted how the misuse of Bachchan's persona attributes, including his name, images, and signature, was carried out by various defendants using advanced technological tools like Artificial Intelligence. These activities were noted to dilute the actor's goodwill and reputation.

Justice Tejas Karia, passing the order on September 10, emphasized that the balance of convenience favored Bachchan, granting an ex-parte injunction to prevent irreversible harm to his dignity and financial standing. The case underscores the importance of respecting personality rights in a digital age.

