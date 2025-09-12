Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Withdraws Supreme Court Plea in Defamation Case

Kangana Ranaut has withdrawn her plea in the Supreme Court, challenging the high court's refusal to quash a defamation complaint related to her remarks during the farmer protests. The complaint was filed by Mahinder Kaur over alleged defamatory statements made by Ranaut in a retweet concerning Kaur's participation in the protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:07 IST
Kangana Ranaut
  • Country:
  • India

Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actor and BJP MP, has withdrawn her petition from the Supreme Court, which challenged a high court's decision not to quash a defamation complaint against her.

The complaint, rooted in Ranaut's alleged defamatory comments during the 2020-21 farmer protests, was not entertained by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Filed by Mahinder Kaur from Punjab, the complaint claims Ranaut made false statements linking Kaur to the Shaheen Bagh protest, a claim contended by Ranaut's legal team at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

