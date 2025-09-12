Kangana Ranaut Withdraws Supreme Court Plea in Defamation Case

Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actor and BJP MP, has withdrawn her petition from the Supreme Court, which challenged a high court's decision not to quash a defamation complaint against her.

The complaint, rooted in Ranaut's alleged defamatory comments during the 2020-21 farmer protests, was not entertained by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Filed by Mahinder Kaur from Punjab, the complaint claims Ranaut made false statements linking Kaur to the Shaheen Bagh protest, a claim contended by Ranaut's legal team at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)