Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bar Experience for Judicial Appointments

The Supreme Court will begin hearings on whether judicial officers with seven years of Bar experience before joining the bench can be appointed as additional district judges. The five-judge Constitution bench will determine if Bar experience qualifies under the Bar quota for district judge vacancies.

The Supreme Court announced it will start hearings on September 23 to determine whether judicial officers with seven years of Bar practice before joining the bench are eligible for appointment as additional district judges (ADJs) under the Bar quota. The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, is expected to hear arguments over three days.

The central question is whether a judicial officer, who had completed seven years of practice at the Bar, can be considered for district judge positions, filling vacancies earmarked for advocates under Article 233 of the Constitution. This article outlines the criteria for appointing district judges by state governors in consultation with their respective high courts.

The top court's decision follows an appeal concerning a Kerala High Court judgment that overturned a district judge's appointment on the basis of ineligibility at the time of appointment. A Constitution bench will examine the issue to resolve discrepancies in the interpretation of eligibility for the Bar quota.

