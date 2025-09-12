Korean Workers' Liberation: The Flight Back from Georgia
A plane carrying more than 300 South Korean workers, detained in Georgia, returned to South Korea. This comes after a diplomatic resolution with the U.S. following significant public uproar in South Korea over the workers' detention. The workers were initially detained during an immigration raid at a battery factory construction site.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Incheon | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:32 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
A plan carrying over 300 South Korean workers, who were detained in Georgia, has safely returned to South Korea, arriving at Incheon International Airport on Friday.
This diplomatic occurrence follows an immigration raid at a Hyundai battery factory under construction, where about 475 workers were detained initially.
The situation caused public outrage in South Korea, a significant ally of the U.S., leading to diplomatic negotiations for their release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement