Supreme Court Enforces Stricter Rules on Photography and Videography

The Supreme Court of India has taken a firm stance on maintaining the sanctity of its high-security premises by prohibiting photography and videography. This includes the creation of social media reels within its main areas.

According to a circular dated September 10, the highest court mandates that media interviews and live news broadcasts occur strictly in designated lawn areas deemed low-security zones.

Violators, including media personnel, legal professionals, and other stakeholders, face penalties ranging from restricted access to disciplinary action by relevant associations and departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)