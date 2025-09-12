Left Menu

Supreme Court Enforces Stricter Rules on Photography and Videography

The Supreme Court has imposed a ban on photography, videography, and social media reels within its high-security premises. Media interviews and live broadcasts are only allowed in designated lawn areas. Violations will incur penalties, including restricted access for media personnel and disciplinary actions for legal professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has taken a firm stance on maintaining the sanctity of its high-security premises by prohibiting photography and videography. This includes the creation of social media reels within its main areas.

According to a circular dated September 10, the highest court mandates that media interviews and live news broadcasts occur strictly in designated lawn areas deemed low-security zones.

Violators, including media personnel, legal professionals, and other stakeholders, face penalties ranging from restricted access to disciplinary action by relevant associations and departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

