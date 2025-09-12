Left Menu

Srinagar Police Crack Down: Drug Peddler's Property Seized

In Srinagar, a residential property belonging to suspected drug peddler Waseem Ahmad Bafanda was seized under the NDPS Act. Valued at Rs 50 lakhs, the property is tied to a narcotics trafficking case. Bafanda, notorious for targeting local youth, acquired the property using drug trade proceeds.

Srinagar Police Crack Down: Drug Peddler's Property Seized
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to fight the drug trade, Srinagar Police have seized a residential property valued at approximately Rs 50 lakhs under the NDPS Act in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police, the property, owned by Waseem Ahmad Bafanda in the Batamaloo area, is linked to a narcotics case. Bafanda is a known figure in drug peddling, specifically aiming at the youth demographic.

Authorities revealed that the property was purchased with funds from illegal drug trafficking activities, marking a significant step in disrupting narcotics supply lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

