France Insists on Release of Citizens Amid Tense Iran Prison Exchange Talks

France reiterated its call on Friday for the immediate, unconditional release of three of its citizens detained in Iran. This comes as tensions remain high over a suggested prisoner exchange mentioned by the Iranian foreign minister earlier this week.

Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris have been held since 2022, with conditions described by France as akin to torture. Additionally, an 18-year-old French-German cyclist was arrested in July. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi hinted at a possible exchange involving the French detainees and Iranian student Mahdieh Esfandiari, arrested in Lyon over anti-Israel social media posts.

France, however, remains firm in its stance. "France demands the unconditional and immediate release of our citizens in Iran," outgoing Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated, refusing to engage on Araqchi's remarks. The situation is further complicated as France, with Britain and Germany, moved to reimpose sanctions on Iran, highlighting a persistent diplomatic impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)