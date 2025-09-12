Shiv Sena Demands Compulsory Voting in Presidential Elections

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has put forward a significant demand, urging the introduction of compulsory voting in the election of the country's president and vice-president. The party's editorial in its publication, Saamana, criticized political parties engaging in 'horse-trading' and abstaining from these crucial polls, calling for their registration to be nullified.

The editorial specifically pointed fingers at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for abstaining from the September 9 vice-presidential polls, alleging intimidation by central probe agencies. The abstaining parties were accused of acting unconstitutionally, with the editorial urging new Vice-President Radhakrishnan to establish laws to curb such practices.

In the recently concluded vice-presidential election, 767 MPs participated, with CP Radhakrishnan from the BJP-led NDA securing the position. Opposition voices resonated discontent over alleged 'horse-trading' and questioned the Election Commission of India's ability to hold impartial elections. Meanwhile, the opposition highlighted instances of MPs being enticed with foreign trips for their votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)