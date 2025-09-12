Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Major Cocaine Racket Led by Nigerian Kingpin

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has dismantled a narcotics operation by arresting three individuals, including Nigerian national Chimezie Lazarus Indedinge. The bust recovered 194 gm of cocaine worth Rs 2.25 crore. The operation spanned Delhi-NCR with possible international ties under investigation.

Updated: 12-09-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has successfully disrupted a major narcotics operation, arresting three individuals, one of whom is a Nigerian national. Officials reported on Friday that they seized 194 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 2.25 crore.

The suspects are identified as Rahul Wadhwa, Abdul Kadir, and Chimezie Lazarus Indedinge, 35, a Nigerian national residing in Delhi. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Wadhwa and Kadir while they attempted to deliver cocaine in Rohini, seizing 85 grams in total.

Interrogation revealed Zudo as the ring leader. Arrested on September 10 in Mehrauli, Zudo operated across several cities. Despite no prior criminal records, police are investigating broader networks and potential international connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

