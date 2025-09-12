Delhi Police Busts Major Cocaine Racket Led by Nigerian Kingpin

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has successfully disrupted a major narcotics operation, arresting three individuals, one of whom is a Nigerian national. Officials reported on Friday that they seized 194 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 2.25 crore.

The suspects are identified as Rahul Wadhwa, Abdul Kadir, and Chimezie Lazarus Indedinge, 35, a Nigerian national residing in Delhi. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Wadhwa and Kadir while they attempted to deliver cocaine in Rohini, seizing 85 grams in total.

Interrogation revealed Zudo as the ring leader. Arrested on September 10 in Mehrauli, Zudo operated across several cities. Despite no prior criminal records, police are investigating broader networks and potential international connections.

