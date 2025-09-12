APEDA Opens Patna Office to Boost Bihar’s Global Agri-Export Potential

In a landmark development for Bihar’s agricultural and food processing sector, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Regional Office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in Patna on 11th September 2025 during the Bihar Idea Festival. The event, which symbolizes Bihar’s growing prominence in India’s export strategy, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Shri Samrat Chaudhary, Bihar Industries Minister Shri Nitish Mishra, senior government officials, APEDA leadership, farmer groups, FPOs, and entrepreneurs.

Unlocking Bihar’s Export Potential

Bihar is home to a rich agricultural ecosystem with unique and high-value crops that have already garnered global recognition. From Shahi Litchi, Jardalu Mango, Mithila Makhana, and Magahi Pan to staple grains, pulses, and a wide array of fruits and vegetables, the state’s produce is increasingly becoming a part of international food chains. Many of these products have been awarded Geographical Indication (GI) tags, which enhance their authenticity and global marketability.

The establishment of the APEDA Regional Office in Patna is expected to transform Bihar’s export landscape by giving local producers and exporters direct access to:

Registration and certification support

Advisory and training services

Market intelligence and research insights

Infrastructure development guidance

Export procedure facilitation and compliance assistance

Until now, exporters in Bihar had to rely on APEDA’s Varanasi office. With this new institutional presence, response time will be faster, coordination with state-level institutions will improve, and exporters—especially FPOs and women-led enterprises—will receive handholding support to compete globally.

Ministerial Vision for Global Integration

At the inauguration, Shri Piyush Goyal described the office as more than just an administrative unit. Calling it a “mission to integrate Bihar’s farmers with the global economy”, he emphasized that Bihar has the potential to become a hub for high-value, sustainable agri-exports.

Deputy CM Shri Samrat Chaudhary echoed this vision, reaffirming the Government of Bihar’s commitment to enabling farmer-led export growth. Industries Minister Shri Nitish Mishra highlighted the synergy between state and central initiatives, underscoring how such partnerships will create new opportunities for Bihar’s agripreneurs.

Women Entrepreneurship Takes Center Stage

A special highlight of the event was the flagging off of a 7-metric-ton consignment of GI-tagged Mithila Makhana to New Zealand, Canada, and the USA. This milestone was achieved by Ms. Neha Arya, founder of Nehashi (Darbhanga, Bihar), who has emerged as a role model for women-led agri-businesses in the state.

Her success story exemplifies APEDA’s commitment to inclusive and gender-sensitive trade promotion. It also demonstrates the growing global demand for GI-certified products from Bihar, which are now being positioned as premium, high-value exports.

Bihar’s Growing Export Footprint

This inauguration is not an isolated initiative. In recent years, Bihar has achieved notable milestones:

GI-tagged Mithila Makhana was exported to the UAE and USA in 2024–25 .

In 2023 , GI-tagged Jardalu Mango reached international markets.

Traditional products like Tilkut and Til Laddu, as well as fruits like Shahi Litchi, have begun making inroads with global buyers.

These achievements reflect the combined impact of APEDA’s guidance, state-level support, and farmer-driven innovation.

APEDA’s Strategic Engagement in Bihar

Over the past three years, APEDA has laid the groundwork for Bihar’s export ecosystem through a comprehensive engagement strategy that includes:

Capacity-building programs (both physical and virtual) to train farmers, exporters, and FPOs in global quality standards, packaging, logistics, and compliance.

Exposure visits for stakeholders to UAE markets and domestic centers of excellence like IIVR, IRRI, and CISH Lucknow , strengthening technical knowledge in post-harvest management.

Sustainable packaging initiatives , particularly for GI-tagged Shahi Litchi in Muzaffarpur.

Collaborations with universities, state departments, and agri-research bodies like NRC Litchi and NRC Makhana to improve technical know-how and efficiency.

Organization of an International Buyer-Seller Meet (IBSM) in Patna in May 2025, which saw participation from 70+ international buyers across 22 countries and more than 40 Indian exporters.

These efforts have already begun to place Bihar on the global agri-export map.

A New Era for Bihar’s Agri-Exports

The inauguration of the APEDA office in Patna marks a turning point for Bihar. More than just an administrative milestone, it is a gateway to prosperity for thousands of farmers, FPOs, women entrepreneurs, start-ups, and exporters across the state. By bridging the gap between local producers and international markets, the office will help transform Bihar into a vibrant hub for sustainable, inclusive, and high-value agricultural trade.

With sustained support from APEDA and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Bihar is poised to not only meet domestic expectations but also become a global leader in niche agricultural exports, strengthening India’s vision of “Make in India, Make for the World.”