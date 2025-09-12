Tragedy in Amroha: Suspicious Dowry Death Sparks Investigation

A tragedy has struck in Amroha where a newly married woman, Reena, lost her life under suspicious circumstances. Her husband and two of his brothers have been apprehended on charges of dowry death and allegedly disposing of the body in the Ganga River.

The incident unfolded on August 20 in the Adampur police station area, according to local authorities. The matter has raised serious concerns, prompting an investigation by the police.

Station House Officer (SHO) Atveer Singh revealed that the accused, including Reena's husband Nigam, claimed she committed suicide following a domestic dispute. However, Reena's parents have filed an FIR, insisting it was a case of dowry death. Police divers are still searching for her body in the river.