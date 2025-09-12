Left Menu

Strengthening Ties Through Technology: India and Myanmar Army Collaborate

A Myanmar Army delegation engaged with the Indian Army's Eastern Command to enhance bilateral ties. Led by Lt General Ko Ko Oo, they discussed bolstering digital training capabilities using advanced IT equipment, emphasizing India's support for modernizing Myanmar's defense infrastructure under the military junta's rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A delegation from the Myanmar Army was hosted by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Eastern Command, Lt General R C Tiwari, in a strategic meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Led by Lt General Ko Ko Oo of the Bureau of Special Operations 1, the visiting team discussed technological enhancements and received advanced IT Lab equipment to bolster digital training and information management capabilities. This move is seen as a significant step in fortifying defense and technological cooperation between India and Myanmar.

The presentation of IT equipment underscores India's commitment to supporting Myanmar's defense infrastructure modernization amid its current military junta governance, fostering a closer military relationship through technology-driven initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

