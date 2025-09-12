Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift: Spain vs. Israel Over Controversial Comments

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares summoned Israel's charge d'affaires in Madrid following accusations from Israel's Prime Minister's office that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made 'genocidal threats'. The diplomatic tension arose after Spain announced new measures affecting arms and fuel deliveries to Israel.

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called in Israel's top diplomat in Madrid on Friday. The move came in response to comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office regarding Spain.

Albares expressed a strong disapproval of what he termed 'false and slanderous' accusations, after Netanyahu's office accused Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of making 'genocidal threats'. The allegations stemmed from Sanchez's recent decision to impose new restrictions on arms and fuel deliveries bound for Israel.

Sanchez defended the measures by citing Spain's lack of nuclear capabilities, which limits its leverage to pressure Israel into halting actions considered as 'genocide'. The U.S. State Department has also voiced concern over the restrictions and entry bans imposed by Madrid.

