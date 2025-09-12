Operation Jericho: Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking

In a significant breakthrough, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department announced the arrest of two individuals, including a woman, charged under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, for possessing 118.3 grams of heroin in the Champhai district. The arrests mark a crucial success for 'Operation Jericho', a robust anti-drug campaign targeting smuggling activities near the Myanmar border.

Launched on September 1, 'Operation Jericho' seeks to curb drug trafficking and addiction through the collaborative efforts of the Excise and Narcotics Department, police, and the Young Mizo Association (YMA). The campaign involves extensive patrolling across towns and villages to apprehend addicts and peddlers alike.

As part of the comprehensive strategy, anti-drug initiatives have been expanded to Myanmar border villages within Champhai district. Excise officials report that these efforts have begun producing tangible results, bolstering the campaign's impact in combating illicit drug activities.