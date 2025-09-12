Urgent Call for Water Crisis Fund in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a severe water crisis, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri to seek urgent intervention from the central government. During a meeting in New Delhi, Agnihotri highlighted the staggering Rs 4000 crore loss incurred by the state's Jal Shakti Vibhag over the past three years due to natural calamities.

The Deputy CM urged Union Minister of Water Resources, C R Patil, to release Rs 1227 crore for the completion of ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission schemes. He also emphasized the need for additional funds under the Post Disaster Need Assessment, given the dire situation caused by flash floods.

Furthermore, Agnihotri pressed for the prioritization of central assistance for irrigation projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna and stressed the need for flood protection initiatives along the Beas river, crucial for infrastructure and agricultural safeguarding.

