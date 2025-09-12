Left Menu

Urgent Call for Water Crisis Fund in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has appealed for urgent federal support to counteract Rs 4000 crore in losses suffered by the state's Jal Shakti Vibhag due to recent natural calamities. He urged Union Minister C R Patil to release funds for critical water projects and relax norms under PDNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:26 IST
Urgent Call for Water Crisis Fund in Himachal Pradesh
Mukesh Agnihotri
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a severe water crisis, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri to seek urgent intervention from the central government. During a meeting in New Delhi, Agnihotri highlighted the staggering Rs 4000 crore loss incurred by the state's Jal Shakti Vibhag over the past three years due to natural calamities.

The Deputy CM urged Union Minister of Water Resources, C R Patil, to release Rs 1227 crore for the completion of ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission schemes. He also emphasized the need for additional funds under the Post Disaster Need Assessment, given the dire situation caused by flash floods.

Furthermore, Agnihotri pressed for the prioritization of central assistance for irrigation projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna and stressed the need for flood protection initiatives along the Beas river, crucial for infrastructure and agricultural safeguarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Absconding Hemp Fraudster Nabbed at Delhi Airport in Multi-Crore Scam

Absconding Hemp Fraudster Nabbed at Delhi Airport in Multi-Crore Scam

 India
2
Tragedy at Jadavpur University: Campus Security Under Scrutiny After Student's Death

Tragedy at Jadavpur University: Campus Security Under Scrutiny After Student...

 India
3
UAE Condemns Israel's Qatar Strike Amid Regional Turmoil

UAE Condemns Israel's Qatar Strike Amid Regional Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tragic Road Accident Claims Ugandan Woman's Life Near Manesar

Tragic Road Accident Claims Ugandan Woman's Life Near Manesar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025