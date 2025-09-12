Coal Ministry Roadshow Pushes Gasification for Clean, Sustainable Energy Future

The Ministry of Coal hosted a high-level Roadshow on Coal Gasification—Surface and Underground Technologies in Mumbai, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, technology providers, and stakeholders to deliberate on how coal gasification can transform India’s energy landscape. The event highlighted the enormous potential of coal gasification in creating cleaner fuels, chemicals, and fertilisers, while simultaneously reducing import dependence and unlocking new pathways for industrial and economic growth.

Coal’s Role in India’s Growth

Delivering the keynote address, Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, underscored the historic milestone of India crossing 1 billion tonnes of coal production, a figure that marks the centrality of coal in the country’s development journey. She reaffirmed that coal continues to be the backbone of India’s energy system and will remain vital to meeting rising energy demands.

However, she stressed that India must move beyond traditional coal usage. Coal gasification, she said, will be a central pillar of India’s energy transition, enabling the production of cleaner fuels and value-added products while reducing the ecological footprint of coal. Framing this shift as a way of “giving back to Mother Earth,” Ms. Brar urged stakeholders to align investments with global best practices in decarbonization, sustainability, and circular economy principles.

Coal Gasification: The Technology

A detailed presentation explained how coal gasification converts coal into synthetic gas (syngas) containing hydrogen (H₂), carbon monoxide (CO), methane (CH₄), and carbon dioxide (CO₂). This syngas can be:

Used to generate electricity .

Converted into fertilisers and chemicals .

Processed as feedstock for hydrogen production, supporting India’s National Hydrogen Mission.

The session also showcased the potential of Underground Coal Gasification (UCG), a process that gasifies deep, unmineable coal seams in-situ with oxidants such as air, oxygen, or steam. UCG produces hydrogen and syngas while ensuring minimal surface disturbance, lower water consumption, and reduced environmental impact compared to conventional mining.

Through partial oxidation of CO and H₂, UCG can generate methanol, dimethyl ether (DME), and synthetic natural gas (SNG)—fuels critical for India’s clean energy transition.

Environmental and Economic Benefits

Experts highlighted that UCG provides a double dividend:

Environmentally, it reduces land degradation, limits water usage, and supports cleaner fuel production.

Economically, it enables the utilisation of deep-seated unmineable coal reserves, creating new value streams and strengthening energy security.

Coal gasification also opens opportunities for industries in fertilisers, petrochemicals, and power generation, potentially reducing India’s dependence on imported fuels and feedstock.

Policy and Regulatory Framework

The Ministry of Coal has already initiated comprehensive stakeholder consultations with:

State governments ,

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) ,

Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) , and

Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).

These consultations aim to ensure strict adherence to safety and environmental standards. A dedicated committee has been set up to review mining plan guidelines and integrate UCG-specific provisions. The Ministry is also working to streamline approval processes and incorporate gasification provisions in the next round of coal mine auctions.

Building Partnerships and Investment

Calling for stronger partnerships between government, industry, and research institutions, Ms. Brar encouraged stakeholders to:

Scale up indigenous technologies .

Boost R&D and innovation .

Develop business models that make gasification projects viable and sustainable.

Attract private investment into both surface and underground gasification ventures.

She emphasised the need for futuristic thinking, urging that every project be designed with long-term sustainability, competitiveness, and environmental responsibility in mind.

Engaging Stakeholders

An interactive Q&A session enabled participants to engage directly with senior officials and experts, discussing policy frameworks, technology adoption, financing, and investment avenues. Industry leaders expressed optimism that with the right support, coal gasification could become a game-changer for India’s industrial base.

A Pathway to Aatmanirbhar Bharat

By marrying cleaner technology with regulatory support, the Ministry of Coal aims to make coal gasification—especially Underground Coal Gasification—a cornerstone of India’s sustainable energy journey. The roadshow reaffirmed the government’s determination to:

Reduce import dependence.

Strengthen energy self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) .

Build a robust domestic ecosystem for coal-derived clean fuels and chemicals.

Align India’s coal sector with climate goals and sustainable development objectives.

As India continues its energy transition, coal gasification is set to play a pivotal role in balancing energy security, industrial growth, and environmental stewardship.