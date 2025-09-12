Left Menu

Supreme Court Appoints SIT to Probe Vantara Zoological Centre

A Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining allegations against Vantara, a zoological rescue centre. The SIT, formed to evaluate compliance with legal statutes and investigate animal acquisition practices, submitted an initial report. Further proceedings are scheduled, amidst media-highlighted irregularities involving elephants and wildlife protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has tasked a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations surrounding Vantara, a zoological rescue and rehabilitation center located in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This move comes amid claims of non-compliance with legal standards regarding animal acquisitions, specifically elephants.

The SIT, led by former top court judge Jasti Chelameswar, presented their findings in a sealed report, which was formally recorded by a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale. The top court has focused on ensuring adherence to the Wild Life (Protection) Act, international conventions on endangered species trade, and relevant import-export laws.

The allegations stemmed from reports across media and social networks, raising concerns from NGOs and wildlife groups. While the court has not expressed an opinion on these allegations, the SIT is tasked with examining areas such as animal welfare standards, financial compliance, and potential illegal activities, with upcoming court discussions scheduled for September 15.

