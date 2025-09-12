Supreme Court Appoints SIT to Probe Vantara Zoological Centre

The Supreme Court has tasked a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations surrounding Vantara, a zoological rescue and rehabilitation center located in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This move comes amid claims of non-compliance with legal standards regarding animal acquisitions, specifically elephants.

The SIT, led by former top court judge Jasti Chelameswar, presented their findings in a sealed report, which was formally recorded by a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale. The top court has focused on ensuring adherence to the Wild Life (Protection) Act, international conventions on endangered species trade, and relevant import-export laws.

The allegations stemmed from reports across media and social networks, raising concerns from NGOs and wildlife groups. While the court has not expressed an opinion on these allegations, the SIT is tasked with examining areas such as animal welfare standards, financial compliance, and potential illegal activities, with upcoming court discussions scheduled for September 15.