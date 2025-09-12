Juvenile Heist in Karol Bagh: Teen's Crime Fueled by Addiction

A teenage boy has been arrested for allegedly stealing a range of valuables, including jewelry, cash, electronics, and foreign currency, from his employer's residence in Delhi's Karol Bagh, authorities disclosed on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan, the accused is a 17-year-old resident of Nand Nagri. The theft, which came to light on September 9, was suspected by the employer due to the boy's sudden disappearance. His sister, who worked as a domestic helper in the same house for over a decade, had introduced him there.

Upon being interrogated, the boy confessed to committing the theft over several days to support his drug addiction. Police recovered a portion of the stolen valuables, including a variety of currencies, electronic gadgets, and jewelry, from his sister's residence. The investigation is ongoing.