Left Menu

Juvenile Heist in Karol Bagh: Teen's Crime Fueled by Addiction

A 17-year-old boy from Nand Nagri was caught stealing valuable items including jewelry, cash, and electronics from his employer's home in Karol Bagh. The theft, reported on September 9, was motivated by his drug addiction. Partial recovery of the items occurred upon his arrest on September 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:02 IST
Juvenile Heist in Karol Bagh: Teen's Crime Fueled by Addiction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage boy has been arrested for allegedly stealing a range of valuables, including jewelry, cash, electronics, and foreign currency, from his employer's residence in Delhi's Karol Bagh, authorities disclosed on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan, the accused is a 17-year-old resident of Nand Nagri. The theft, which came to light on September 9, was suspected by the employer due to the boy's sudden disappearance. His sister, who worked as a domestic helper in the same house for over a decade, had introduced him there.

Upon being interrogated, the boy confessed to committing the theft over several days to support his drug addiction. Police recovered a portion of the stolen valuables, including a variety of currencies, electronic gadgets, and jewelry, from his sister's residence. The investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Daring Daylight Heist: Robbers Nab Rs 31.50 Lakh

Daring Daylight Heist: Robbers Nab Rs 31.50 Lakh

 India
2
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

 India
3
Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

 India
4
PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Developme...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025