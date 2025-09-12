Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk's Murder: Suspect in Custody

A young Utah man suspected of murdering influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk was taken into custody, according to Governor Spencer Cox. Kirk was shot during a university event in Orem.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, reportedly confessed to a family friend, who then informed authorities. Robinson's recent interest in politics and his negative comments about Kirk were noted by investigators.

Kirk, a close ally of former President Donald Trump and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University. His death has been met with outrage from both political parties and international figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)