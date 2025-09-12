Left Menu

Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk's Murder: Suspect in Custody

A young Utah man, Tyler Robinson, is in custody for allegedly murdering Charlie Kirk at a university event in Orem. Robinson confessed to a family friend before being arrested. Kirk, a prominent conservative figure, was shot while speaking on stage, sparking widespread condemnation of political violence.

Updated: 12-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:07 IST
A young Utah man suspected of murdering influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk was taken into custody, according to Governor Spencer Cox. Kirk was shot during a university event in Orem.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, reportedly confessed to a family friend, who then informed authorities. Robinson's recent interest in politics and his negative comments about Kirk were noted by investigators.

Kirk, a close ally of former President Donald Trump and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University. His death has been met with outrage from both political parties and international figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

