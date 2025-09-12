Cocaine Bust: Social Media and Payment Methods Uncovered in Delhi Drug Network

In a significant drug bust, Delhi Police have detained two African nationals suspected of operating a cocaine supply network that cleverly utilized social media for buyer communication and UPI-linked accounts to disguise drug transactions.

The operation culminated in a raid at a rented accommodation in Chhattarpur, where authorities seized cocaine valued at Rs 70 lakh on the global market, according to Ankit Chauhan, DCP (South).

Identified as Benjamin Izuchukwu from Nigeria and Coulibaly Mariam from Ivory Coast, the accused reportedly managed to obscure the money trail through retail shops and effectively coordinated orders and deliveries to sustain their illicit business.

