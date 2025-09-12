Left Menu

Cocaine Bust: Social Media and Payment Methods Uncovered in Delhi Drug Network

Delhi Police arrested two African nationals involved in a cocaine supply network using social media and UPI-linked accounts for transactions. A raid in Chhattarpur led to their capture and the seizure of cocaine worth Rs 70 lakh. The duo utilized creative methods to mask drug payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Delhi Police have detained two African nationals suspected of operating a cocaine supply network that cleverly utilized social media for buyer communication and UPI-linked accounts to disguise drug transactions.

The operation culminated in a raid at a rented accommodation in Chhattarpur, where authorities seized cocaine valued at Rs 70 lakh on the global market, according to Ankit Chauhan, DCP (South).

Identified as Benjamin Izuchukwu from Nigeria and Coulibaly Mariam from Ivory Coast, the accused reportedly managed to obscure the money trail through retail shops and effectively coordinated orders and deliveries to sustain their illicit business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

