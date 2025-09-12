Dog Naming Incident Leads to Assault Charges in Indore
In Indore, a man was booked for naming his dog after his neighbor's surname, prompting assault allegations after the neighbor and his wife objected. The incident occurred in Shiv City, Madhya Pradesh. The accused allegedly used the dog's name as a form of humiliation, leading to a confrontation.
An unusual incident in Indore has led to assault charges after a man allegedly named his dog after his neighbor's surname and then attacked the neighbor and his wife for objecting.
The incident took place in the Shiv City area of Rajendra Nagar, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena. The police are investigating the matter under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
According to the complaint, the 40-year-old neighbor and his wife were outside when the accused called his dog by the neighbor's surname, causing amusement among onlookers. The accused admitted to using the name to humiliate the neighbor. When the wife protested, the accused allegedly hurled insults and physically assaulted the complainant, who was injured in the altercation.
