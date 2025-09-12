Left Menu

Dog Naming Incident Leads to Assault Charges in Indore

In Indore, a man was booked for naming his dog after his neighbor's surname, prompting assault allegations after the neighbor and his wife objected. The incident occurred in Shiv City, Madhya Pradesh. The accused allegedly used the dog's name as a form of humiliation, leading to a confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:33 IST
Dog Naming Incident Leads to Assault Charges in Indore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unusual incident in Indore has led to assault charges after a man allegedly named his dog after his neighbor's surname and then attacked the neighbor and his wife for objecting.

The incident took place in the Shiv City area of Rajendra Nagar, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena. The police are investigating the matter under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the complaint, the 40-year-old neighbor and his wife were outside when the accused called his dog by the neighbor's surname, causing amusement among onlookers. The accused admitted to using the name to humiliate the neighbor. When the wife protested, the accused allegedly hurled insults and physically assaulted the complainant, who was injured in the altercation.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

 India
2
Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

 India
3
PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Developme...

 India
4
Major Heist Uncovered: Six Arrested in Odisha Jewellery Shop Loot

Major Heist Uncovered: Six Arrested in Odisha Jewellery Shop Loot

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025