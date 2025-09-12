Left Menu

Major Heroin Bust in Vasai East: Three Arrested

Three individuals were arrested with 2 kilograms of heroin, valued at over Rs 8 crore, in Vasai East, Palghar district. The arrests were made by the MBVV Crime Branch unit III. The detainees include residents of Rajasthan, and a probe into the peddling network is ongoing.

Palghar | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:46 IST
  • India

In a significant drug bust, police officials apprehended three individuals in Vasai East, Palghar district, with 2 kilograms of heroin valued at more than Rs 8 crore, according to a statement released on Friday.

The crackdown unfolded late Thursday night in Fadarwadi, as per senior inspector Shahuraj Ranware from the MBVV Crime Branch unit III. Acting on a tip-off, officers intercepted a car and detained Samundar Singh Rup Singh Deora (49), Yuvraj Singh Bhawanisingh Rathod (28), and Takatsingh Karansingh Rajput (38). A thorough search yielded 2.11 kilograms of heroin, priced at Rs 8.04 crore, said officials, noting that Deora hails from Sirohi in Rajasthan, while Rathod and Rajput are from Jodhpur.

A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Waliv police station, with further investigation into the drug trafficking network underway.

