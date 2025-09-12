Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. and British Warships Traverse Taiwan Strait

China condemns U.S. and British warships' passage through Taiwan Strait, calling actions provocative and destabilizing. The People's Liberation Army monitored the USS Higgins and HMS Richmond. Disagreements persist as China claims the strait as territorial waters, while the U.S., Britain, and Taiwan view it as international.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's military has strongly condemned the recent passage of U.S. and British warships through the Taiwan Strait, describing it as a provocative action that threatens regional stability.

The People's Liberation Army ordered its naval and air forces to monitor and issue warnings to the U.S. destroyer USS Higgins and British frigate HMS Richmond. Official statements labeled the maneuver as "trouble-making and provocation."

While the U.S. and British entities did not respond to requests for comment, the move comes amid ongoing disputes regarding the status of the Taiwan Strait, with China claiming it as territorial waters, countered by Taiwanese and Western nations' assertions of its international status.

