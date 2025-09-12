Tensions Rise as U.S. and British Warships Traverse Taiwan Strait

China's military has strongly condemned the recent passage of U.S. and British warships through the Taiwan Strait, describing it as a provocative action that threatens regional stability.

The People's Liberation Army ordered its naval and air forces to monitor and issue warnings to the U.S. destroyer USS Higgins and British frigate HMS Richmond. Official statements labeled the maneuver as "trouble-making and provocation."

While the U.S. and British entities did not respond to requests for comment, the move comes amid ongoing disputes regarding the status of the Taiwan Strait, with China claiming it as territorial waters, countered by Taiwanese and Western nations' assertions of its international status.