Brave Escape: Woman Jumps From Moving Auto to Foil Molestation

A 42-year-old woman in Gurugram has shown remarkable courage, escaping an alleged molestation attempt by an intoxicated auto-rickshaw driver, police reported on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday evening when the woman, an HR head at a private company, booked an auto via a ride-hailing app for her commute home. The driver allegedly grabbed her hand and tried to snatch her laptop bag during the journey.

Fearing for her safety, the woman jumped out of the moving vehicle, sustaining injuries. The driver fled the scene but later continued his harassment with over 25 phone calls and obscene messages. The victim has provided the police with message screenshots. Meanwhile, the ride-hailing company has suspended the driver and is cooperating with the investigation.