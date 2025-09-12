Left Menu

Brave Escape: Woman Jumps From Moving Auto to Foil Molestation

A 42-year-old woman in Gurugram bravely escaped an attempted molestation by an auto-rickshaw driver. The driver, allegedly intoxicated, grabbed her during the ride. She jumped from the auto, sustaining injuries. The driver later harassed her with calls and obscene messages. Authorities are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:18 IST
Brave Escape: Woman Jumps From Moving Auto to Foil Molestation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old woman in Gurugram has shown remarkable courage, escaping an alleged molestation attempt by an intoxicated auto-rickshaw driver, police reported on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday evening when the woman, an HR head at a private company, booked an auto via a ride-hailing app for her commute home. The driver allegedly grabbed her hand and tried to snatch her laptop bag during the journey.

Fearing for her safety, the woman jumped out of the moving vehicle, sustaining injuries. The driver fled the scene but later continued his harassment with over 25 phone calls and obscene messages. The victim has provided the police with message screenshots. Meanwhile, the ride-hailing company has suspended the driver and is cooperating with the investigation.

TRENDING

1
Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute: Court Hearings Heat Up

Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute: Court Hearings Heat Up

 India
2
India Edges Closer to Historic Davis Cup Victory Against Switzerland

India Edges Closer to Historic Davis Cup Victory Against Switzerland

 Germany
3
Fertilizer Supply Crisis Sparks Political Clash in Odisha

Fertilizer Supply Crisis Sparks Political Clash in Odisha

 India
4
Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Female Prime Minister Amidst Political Turmoil

Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Female Prime Minister Amidst Political Turmoil

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025