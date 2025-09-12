Massacre in Haiti: Gangs Threaten Villages Amid Escalating Violence
In a devastating turn of events, a massacre in Haiti's Labodrie village claimed at least 42 lives, including a child, due to escalating gang violence. With ongoing attacks and communities under threat, the urgent call for state intervention and international support is louder than ever.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:20 IST
In a grim escalation of violence, a massacre executed by notorious gangs has taken the lives of at least 42 individuals in a fishing village north of Haiti's capital, as confirmed by local authorities.
The onslaught in Labodrie, targeting even the most vulnerable, was reportedly ignited by the assassination of a local gang leader, intensifying fears of unchecked gang operations threatening nearby towns.
With the police force overburdened and under-resourced, the call for international assistance strengthens, as the region grapples with the growing menace of widespread gang violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement