Massacre in Haiti: Gangs Threaten Villages Amid Escalating Violence

In a grim escalation of violence, a massacre executed by notorious gangs has taken the lives of at least 42 individuals in a fishing village north of Haiti's capital, as confirmed by local authorities.

The onslaught in Labodrie, targeting even the most vulnerable, was reportedly ignited by the assassination of a local gang leader, intensifying fears of unchecked gang operations threatening nearby towns.

With the police force overburdened and under-resourced, the call for international assistance strengthens, as the region grapples with the growing menace of widespread gang violence.

