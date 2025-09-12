Left Menu

NATO Ramps Up Defense After Poland Drone Incident

NATO is enhancing its defense on Europe's eastern flank following Poland's downing of drones in its airspace amid Russia's actions in Ukraine. Deploying operation 'Eastern Sentry,' involving several allied countries, NATO aims to protect its airspace as criticisms towards Russia escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO announced an increase in defense measures on its eastern front on Friday. This decision followed Poland's downing of drones that violated its airspace, marking the first such action by a NATO member since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Poland has criticized the drone incursions, suggesting Russia is testing NATO's reaction speed and capacity. Warsaw quickly dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's comments downplaying the severity of these actions, indicating a rare disagreement with Washington.

Describing the incursions as reckless, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte unveiled the "Eastern Sentry" operation. The mission commences Friday evening, integrating air and ground defenses, with NATO allies like Denmark, France, Britain, and Germany already committed to the operation.

