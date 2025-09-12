NATO Ramps Up Defense After Poland Drone Incident

NATO announced an increase in defense measures on its eastern front on Friday. This decision followed Poland's downing of drones that violated its airspace, marking the first such action by a NATO member since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Poland has criticized the drone incursions, suggesting Russia is testing NATO's reaction speed and capacity. Warsaw quickly dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's comments downplaying the severity of these actions, indicating a rare disagreement with Washington.

Describing the incursions as reckless, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte unveiled the "Eastern Sentry" operation. The mission commences Friday evening, integrating air and ground defenses, with NATO allies like Denmark, France, Britain, and Germany already committed to the operation.

