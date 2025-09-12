Left Menu

Pursuing Justice: Abdul Wahid Shaikh's Fight for Compensation

Abdul Wahid Shaikh, acquitted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, seeks Rs 9 crore in compensation for wrongful imprisonment and custodial torture. He aims to rehabilitate his life post-acquittal, shouldering debts and working as a teacher. His plea highlights the struggle for justice and societal stigma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:00 IST
Abdul Wahid Shaikh, the lone individual cleared by the trial court in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings case, has filed for a Rs 9 crore compensation, citing 'wrongful incarceration' and 'custodial torture'.

Acquitted in 2015, Shaikh's long battle involved enduring a troubled prison period that led to 'irreparable' damage to his life. Post-release, he faces difficulty securing work due to enduring stigma.

Seeking financial redress and rehabilitation support, his plea to the Human Rights Commissions reflects broader concerns over justice due for the wrongfully accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

