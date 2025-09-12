Pursuing Justice: Abdul Wahid Shaikh's Fight for Compensation

Abdul Wahid Shaikh, the lone individual cleared by the trial court in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings case, has filed for a Rs 9 crore compensation, citing 'wrongful incarceration' and 'custodial torture'.

Acquitted in 2015, Shaikh's long battle involved enduring a troubled prison period that led to 'irreparable' damage to his life. Post-release, he faces difficulty securing work due to enduring stigma.

Seeking financial redress and rehabilitation support, his plea to the Human Rights Commissions reflects broader concerns over justice due for the wrongfully accused.

