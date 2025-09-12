Mystery Surrounds Missing Traffic Constable in Bhubaneswar
A 25-year-old woman traffic constable, Subhamitra Sahoo, has gone missing in Bhubaneswar. Her mother, Sukanti Sahoo, filed a missing person's report prompting police to launch an investigation. Despite ongoing efforts, the constable remains untraced. Her family has appealed to the Police Commissioner for expedited efforts in finding her.
A 25-year-old traffic constable from Bhubaneswar, identified as Subhamitra Sahoo, has been reported missing, sparking an ongoing police investigation.
The constable's disappearance was reported by her mother, Sukanti Sahoo, after Subhamitra failed to return from work on September 6. A missing person's report was lodged at the Capital police station the next day.
Subhamitra's duty hours were from 10 am to 7 pm, but she has not been seen since. Her family has sought the intervention of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh in expediting the search efforts.
