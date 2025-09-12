Mystery Surrounds Missing Traffic Constable in Bhubaneswar

A 25-year-old traffic constable from Bhubaneswar, identified as Subhamitra Sahoo, has been reported missing, sparking an ongoing police investigation.

The constable's disappearance was reported by her mother, Sukanti Sahoo, after Subhamitra failed to return from work on September 6. A missing person's report was lodged at the Capital police station the next day.

Subhamitra's duty hours were from 10 am to 7 pm, but she has not been seen since. Her family has sought the intervention of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh in expediting the search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)