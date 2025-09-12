NHRC Steps in to Address Fertiliser Shortage Amid Farmers' Plight
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued directives to prevent harsh measures against farmers amid a significant fertiliser shortage affecting crucial planting seasons. The complaint highlights the human rights violations due to delayed fertiliser distribution, urging urgent corrective actions from state and national agricultural authorities.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued directives to all states and Union Territories, instructing police chiefs to avoid harsh actions, including lathi charges, against farmers enduring extensive queues for fertiliser distribution.
This move followed a complaint regarding the widespread fertiliser shortage impacting farmers nationwide, especially during the vital Kharif crop season. The NHRC received evidence pointing to severe human rights violations, including alleged police force against farmers due to delayed fertiliser supplies.
The NHRC, chaired by member Priyank Kanoongo, invoked Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. Officials from agricultural and chemical ministries have been pressed to ensure timely fertiliser distribution, while police authorities must submit incident reports within two weeks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
