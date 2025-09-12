Left Menu

NHRC Steps in to Address Fertiliser Shortage Amid Farmers' Plight

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued directives to prevent harsh measures against farmers amid a significant fertiliser shortage affecting crucial planting seasons. The complaint highlights the human rights violations due to delayed fertiliser distribution, urging urgent corrective actions from state and national agricultural authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:42 IST
NHRC Steps in to Address Fertiliser Shortage Amid Farmers' Plight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued directives to all states and Union Territories, instructing police chiefs to avoid harsh actions, including lathi charges, against farmers enduring extensive queues for fertiliser distribution.

This move followed a complaint regarding the widespread fertiliser shortage impacting farmers nationwide, especially during the vital Kharif crop season. The NHRC received evidence pointing to severe human rights violations, including alleged police force against farmers due to delayed fertiliser supplies.

The NHRC, chaired by member Priyank Kanoongo, invoked Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. Officials from agricultural and chemical ministries have been pressed to ensure timely fertiliser distribution, while police authorities must submit incident reports within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Women Boxers Shine as Men's Squad Exits World Championships Without Medals

Women Boxers Shine as Men's Squad Exits World Championships Without Medals

 United Kingdom
2
Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

 Global
3
Boeing Defense Workers Extend Strike Into Seventh Week

Boeing Defense Workers Extend Strike Into Seventh Week

 Global
4
Tragic School Bus Accident Claims Teen's Life in Ranchi

Tragic School Bus Accident Claims Teen's Life in Ranchi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025