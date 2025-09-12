Left Menu

Trump's Disaster Aid: Relief or Roadblock?

President Donald Trump has approved federal disaster aid for multiple states and tribes affected by recent storms and floods, despite concerns over delays in the relief approval process. The wait time for disaster relief has increased, raising issues for local recovery efforts. Some states received aid, while others await further assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:46 IST
President Donald Trump has sanctioned federal disaster aid for six states and several tribes impacted by storms and floods earlier this year.

Announced on Thursday, the declarations will expedite federal funding to states like Kansas, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, as well as tribes in Montana and South Dakota. Wisconsin experienced a notably faster approval process compared to other states.

The Associated Press recently highlighted extended wait times for disaster aid approvals, a pattern consistent under various administrations. Trump's current average wait time is 24 days, indicating a more detailed evaluation process as stated by White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson. These delays can hinder immediate recovery efforts for the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

