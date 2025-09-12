Trump's Disaster Aid: Relief or Roadblock?

President Donald Trump has sanctioned federal disaster aid for six states and several tribes impacted by storms and floods earlier this year.

Announced on Thursday, the declarations will expedite federal funding to states like Kansas, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, as well as tribes in Montana and South Dakota. Wisconsin experienced a notably faster approval process compared to other states.

The Associated Press recently highlighted extended wait times for disaster aid approvals, a pattern consistent under various administrations. Trump's current average wait time is 24 days, indicating a more detailed evaluation process as stated by White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson. These delays can hinder immediate recovery efforts for the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)