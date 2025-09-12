Kerala High Court Mandates Accessibility for Disabled in Temples

In a significant move to uphold the rights of disabled individuals, the Kerala High Court has mandated that Devaswom Boards ensure access accommodations in temples under their management. The courts emphasized the importance of equality and dignity as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

The bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar directed the boards to collaborate with temple authorities and determine feasible accommodations that align with the unique aspects of each temple, particularly prioritizing disabled individuals' access.

The directive came after a case involving a disabled woman's plea. Practical difficulties cited by the temples include architectural constraints and varied terrains, yet the court insists on necessary adjustments to comply with legal mandates within a four-month timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)