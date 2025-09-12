Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Fraudster Busted for Impersonating Government Officials

A notorious fraudster, Illyas Hameed Bhat, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for posing as high-ranking government officials. He lured victims with promises of government jobs in exchange for money and used fake documents to support his fraudulent claims. An FIR has been registered against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:11 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Fraudster Busted for Impersonating Government Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious fraudster has been nabbed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district for masquerading as senior government officers to deceive individuals with false job promises, an official spokesperson has revealed.

The suspect, identified as Illyas Hameed Bhat from the Bakura area, had previously faced charges in a similar fraud case at Nishat police station. Investigations found that Bhat impersonated roles such as a deputy superintendent of the National Investigation Agency, an administrator at Kashmir University, and a senior officer at the Enforcement Directorate.

Using fraudulent identities, he successfully duped several individuals out of money in exchange for fake government job offers. Police uncovered incriminating documents, including counterfeit job appointment orders and identity cards, from Bhat's residence following a court-issued warrant. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at Ganderbal police station regarding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

 India
2
PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

 India
3
Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

 Global
4
Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025