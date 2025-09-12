Jammu and Kashmir Fraudster Busted for Impersonating Government Officials

A notorious fraudster has been nabbed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district for masquerading as senior government officers to deceive individuals with false job promises, an official spokesperson has revealed.

The suspect, identified as Illyas Hameed Bhat from the Bakura area, had previously faced charges in a similar fraud case at Nishat police station. Investigations found that Bhat impersonated roles such as a deputy superintendent of the National Investigation Agency, an administrator at Kashmir University, and a senior officer at the Enforcement Directorate.

Using fraudulent identities, he successfully duped several individuals out of money in exchange for fake government job offers. Police uncovered incriminating documents, including counterfeit job appointment orders and identity cards, from Bhat's residence following a court-issued warrant. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at Ganderbal police station regarding the case.

