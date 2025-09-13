Mystery Surrounding Young Boy's Death at Sanskrit School
A 12-year-old boy named Krishna Dubey was found dead, hanging from a staircase at a Sanskrit school in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. While initially considered suicide, his relatives suspect murder, sparking protests. Police have detained the school manager for questioning and await a post-mortem report for further action.
The tragic discovery of a 12-year-old boy's body at a Sanskrit school in Kushinagar has raised serious concerns.
Krishna Dubey, a resident of Deoria district and a Prathama second-year student, was found hanging from an iron staircase at the Sanskrit Vidya Prabodhini Pathshala.
Amidst allegations of murder by his relatives, authorities have detained the school manager for interrogation; a post-mortem report will guide subsequent legal measures according to SHO Ramsahay Chauhan.
