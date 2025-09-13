Loan Documents Shine New Light on Cook's Fraud Accusations

Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook is under scrutiny after accusations of mortgage fraud emerged. The claims are tied to allegations she misrepresented two properties as her primary residence.

However, a 2021 loan estimate for Cook's Atlanta home reportedly describes it as a 'vacation home,' potentially undermining the charges against her.

Amid the controversy, Cook has denied any misconduct. She is resisting dismissal from her Federal Reserve position, taking legal action against President Donald Trump. The case remains entangled in wider political battles influencing the Federal Reserve's independence.