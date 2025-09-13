Loan Confusion: Lisa Cook's Property Battle Amid Federal Reserve Drama

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook finds herself at the center of a mortgage fraud controversy, accused by the Trump administration of improperly claiming two homes as primary residences.

A review by Reuters revealed a loan estimate indicating Cook described an Atlanta property as a 'vacation home,' a detail that contradicts accusations of mortgage fraud.

This controversy underscores a broader political battle involving the Trump administration's efforts to exert control over the Federal Reserve, amid ongoing scrutiny of public officials' financial affairs.