Tensions Surge as U.S. and UK Warships Navigate Taiwan Strait

The Chinese military criticized the passage of U.S. and UK warships through the Taiwan Strait, labeling it as provocative. Western allies insist it's a routine transit adhering to international laws. The tension adds to ongoing military pressures by China, which claims the strait as its territorial waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 06:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 06:10 IST
Tensions have risen once more as China's military condemned the navigation of both a U.S. and British warship through the Taiwan Strait on Friday. The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command labeled the movement as provocative, asserting the ships engaged in 'trouble-making.'

The U.S. destroyer USS Higgins, accompanied by the British HMS Richmond, faced warnings from Chinese naval and air forces. Both the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Britain's defense ministry have defended the passage as routine, emphasizing adherence to international law.

The geopolitical significance of the Taiwan Strait, considered international waters by the U.S. and its allies but claimed by China as territorial waters, continues to be a flashpoint in regional tensions. Recent passages by Canadian and Australian warships underscore ongoing international challenges to China's territorial claims.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

