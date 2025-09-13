Tensions Surge as U.S. and UK Warships Navigate Taiwan Strait

Tensions have risen once more as China's military condemned the navigation of both a U.S. and British warship through the Taiwan Strait on Friday. The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command labeled the movement as provocative, asserting the ships engaged in 'trouble-making.'

The U.S. destroyer USS Higgins, accompanied by the British HMS Richmond, faced warnings from Chinese naval and air forces. Both the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Britain's defense ministry have defended the passage as routine, emphasizing adherence to international law.

The geopolitical significance of the Taiwan Strait, considered international waters by the U.S. and its allies but claimed by China as territorial waters, continues to be a flashpoint in regional tensions. Recent passages by Canadian and Australian warships underscore ongoing international challenges to China's territorial claims.