Delhi Court Clears Man in Wife's Suicide Case

A Delhi court acquitted Dharmendra Kumar of abetting his wife's suicide. The court found no evidence that Kumar instigated Sunita's death. Neighbors and family testified to the couple's cordial relations, and key witnesses did not support the prosecution's case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted Dharmendra Kumar in the alleged suicide case of his wife, Sunita. The court emphasized that it was 'absurd' to claim he compelled her to take such drastic action.

Presiding Judge Vipin Kharb evaluated the case, challenged by the Sunlight Colony police under IPC Section 306. Despite allegations, four prosecution witnesses testified to the couple's cordial relationship, including two independent witnesses living nearby.

Sunita's brother, who originally lodged the complaint, acknowledged in court that their marriage was harmonious. He admitted his allegation of assault against Dharmendra was driven by relatives' pressure. The court concluded there was no evidence indicating Kumar motivated the suicide, leading to his acquittal.

