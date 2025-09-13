Tragic Rooftop Fall Claims Young Life in South Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in South Delhi's Chhatarpur as a 19-year-old man fell to his death from a rooftop early Saturday morning, according to local police sources.

The incident was reported via a PCR call to the Maidan Garhi police station, prompting immediate response. Authorities found the young man, identified as Vishal Gaur, lying in a pool of blood. His identity was confirmed following contact with his family.

Preliminary investigations, including CCTV footage, indicated that the fall occurred around 12.48 am. A mobile phone number inscribed on the rooftop floor was crucial in establishing the victim's identity. A detailed investigation is underway with crime team and forensic expert involvement.