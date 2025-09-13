Poland's Grassroots Military Movement: A Response to Eastern Threats
Driven by fears of Russian aggression, thousands of Poles, including office administrator Agnieszka Jedruszak, are enrolling in voluntary military training. Meanwhile, the Polish government is doubling defense spending and restructuring its military. Amidst regional tensions and NATO's evolving dynamics, Poland is preparing both professionally and voluntarily to secure its borders.
As tensions with Russia escalate, Poland is witnessing a surge in voluntary military enlistment, with citizens like Agnieszka Jedruszak stepping up. Driven by historical anxieties of Russian aggression, she and thousands of others are preparing to defend their homes amid Poland's expanding defense expenditures and restructuring efforts.
Facing growing threats, Poland has doubled its defense spending, reaching 4.7% of GDP, the highest in NATO. With military restructuring and relocation eastwards, officials focus on enhancing mobility and logistics. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to counter potential threats from the east.
With over 20,000 training in the first half of 2025, Poland expects 40,000 by year's end. Yet, Europe's defense readiness remains challengingly dependent on the U.S., highlighting the need for increased self-reliance as geopolitical uncertainties, amplified by shifts in U.S. leadership, persist.
