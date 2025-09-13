Left Menu

High-Stakes Dialogue: U.S. and Taliban Discuss Detained Americans

U.S. officials, including Adam Boehler and Zalmay Khalilzad, met with the Taliban's Foreign Minister to discuss Americans detained in Afghanistan. The talks emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue on various issues, with Mahmood Habibi being the most notable alleged American detainee. The Taliban denies having Habibi in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:17 IST
High-Stakes Dialogue: U.S. and Taliban Discuss Detained Americans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to navigate the complex diplomatic landscape following the Taliban's rise to power, U.S. representatives engaged in discussions with Afghan authorities in Kabul on Saturday. The central focus was on American individuals allegedly detained within Afghanistan.

Notable figures present at the meeting included Adam Boehler, tasked during the Trump administration with addressing hostage concerns, and Zalmay Khalilzad, previously a special representative for Afghan affairs. They met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister for the Taliban, to deliberate on bilateral relations, especially regarding citizens allegedly held in each other's custody.

Among the alleged detainees, Mahmood Habibi stands out as a prominent case, though the Taliban denies his imprisonment. Despite these crucial discussions, no immediate updates came from the U.S. side, with Khalilzad also remaining silent when approached for comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

 India
2
Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

 Nepal
3
IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

IOC's Bid for Consensus on Protecting Female Sports Categories

 Global
4
Arunachal Launches Visionary Agri-Horticulture Policies

Arunachal Launches Visionary Agri-Horticulture Policies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025