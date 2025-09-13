High-Stakes Dialogue: U.S. and Taliban Discuss Detained Americans

In a bid to navigate the complex diplomatic landscape following the Taliban's rise to power, U.S. representatives engaged in discussions with Afghan authorities in Kabul on Saturday. The central focus was on American individuals allegedly detained within Afghanistan.

Notable figures present at the meeting included Adam Boehler, tasked during the Trump administration with addressing hostage concerns, and Zalmay Khalilzad, previously a special representative for Afghan affairs. They met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister for the Taliban, to deliberate on bilateral relations, especially regarding citizens allegedly held in each other's custody.

Among the alleged detainees, Mahmood Habibi stands out as a prominent case, though the Taliban denies his imprisonment. Despite these crucial discussions, no immediate updates came from the U.S. side, with Khalilzad also remaining silent when approached for comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)