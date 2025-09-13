Left Menu

Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

Uttarakhand's opposition leader Yashpal Arya has accused the government of leasing 142 acres of land in Mussoorie to a firm linked to Ramdev's aide at a nominal rate. Alleging procedural violations and undervaluation, Arya demands a probe, while BJP defends the deal as legal.

Updated: 13-09-2025 17:31 IST
Yashpal Arya, the Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly, has leveled serious accusations against the state government, alleging that it leased 142 acres of prime land in Mussoorie to a company affiliated with yoga guru Ramdev's aide, Balkrishna. The lease, valued at only Rs 1 crore annually, significantly undervalues the land, which Arya claims is worth Rs 30,000 crore. He has demanded an investigation by the CBI or a retired judge.

Arya highlighted that the George Everest Estate, a prime tract now under long-term lease to Rajas Aerosports and Adventure Pvt Ltd, was initially developed using a Rs 23 crore loan from the Asian Development Bank. Despite such investment, the land was rented out for a total sum of Rs 15 crore over 15 years. Arya criticized this as a questionable development model.

In response, BJP officials defended the procedure, asserting it adhered to legal norms. They dismissed Arya's claims as baseless, emphasizing that no hindrances exist to public movement around the estate, maintaining transparency in the tender process initiated in 2022-23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

